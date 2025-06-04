Tiptap is the headless and open source editor framework. Integrate over 100+ extensions and paid features like collaboration and AI agents to create the UX you want
Tiptap Suite
Create your editorwith the features you want
Tiptap's extension-based architecture puts you in control. Choose from a wide range of over 100+ Core, Pro, and Cloud extensions, or build and integrate your own.
Editor
Build custom editors that align perfectly with your user's needs, offering flexibility and ease of use. Ideal for creating user-centric interfaces with minimal fuss.
Collaboration
Allow your users to collaborate in any document and media. Integrate live carets and cursors to show who is typing, support offline editing and sync content.
Content AI
Help your users perfecting their tone and crossing language barriers, Tiptap's Content AI transforms words into wonders. Write, refine, and captivate with ease.
Comments
Integrate inline and document comments directly in your editor with Tiptap Comments. Ideal for collaboration, enabling real-time discussion and suggestions within the content.
Templates
Set up your editor with React templates
Get to market in the fast lane with our front-end templates. Customize, combine, and adapt them to your UX.
Simple editor template
Start your editor integration with a super tiny editor template. It comes with just the things you need to start coding.
Comments template
Add threads and comments to your documents and app with our Editor extension and Comments UI template.
Notion like template (New)
Launch your product with our prebuilt notion-like template and quickly release a full fledged editor experience.
Use cases
Make your owneditor experience
Tiptap's dev experience and extensions library make customization easy. Powering over 3 million editors, chances are, you're typing in Tiptap every day already.
Knowledge
Code your editorwith everything you need
Learn how to build professional editors and get guidance, insights, and access to all the essentials in our docs and blog.