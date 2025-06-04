Tiptap Editor 3.0 Beta is out.
The editor suite to build products with
real-time synchronisation, amazing content experience, whiteboard collaboration, real-time editing, AI-powered content and version control efficiency

Tiptap is the headless and open source editor framework. Integrate over 100+ extensions and paid features like collaboration and AI agents to create the UX you want

Tiptap Suite

Create your editorwith the features you want

Tiptap's extension-based architecture puts you in control. Choose from a wide range of over 100+ Core, Pro, and Cloud extensions, or build and integrate your own.

Editor

Open source

Build custom editors that align perfectly with your user's needs, offering flexibility and ease of use. Ideal for creating user-centric interfaces with minimal fuss.

Collaboration

Cloud
Allow your users to collaborate in any document and media. Integrate live carets and cursors to show who is typing, support offline editing and sync content.

Content AI

Cloud
Paid feature

Help your users perfecting their tone and crossing language barriers, Tiptap's Content AI transforms words into wonders. Write, refine, and captivate with ease.

Comments

Cloud
Paid feature

Integrate inline and document comments directly in your editor with Tiptap Comments. Ideal for collaboration, enabling real-time discussion and suggestions within the content.

Documents

Cloud
Try for free

Self-host your documents for full control, or opt for our secure, scalable cloud. Create and manipulate your documents any way you want, whether you're flying solo or on Cloud 9.

Headless
Modular
Expandable
Fully customizable
Maximally scalable
Cloud or On premises

Templates

Set up your editor with React templates

Get to market in the fast lane with our front-end templates. Customize, combine, and adapt them to your UX.

Free

Simple editor template

Start your editor integration with a super tiny editor template. It comes with just the things you need to start coding.

Paid

Comments template

Add threads and comments to your documents and app with our Editor extension and Comments UI template.

Paid

Notion like template (New)

Launch your product with our prebuilt notion-like template and quickly release a full fledged editor experience.

Use cases

Make your owneditor experience

Tiptap's dev experience and extensions library make customization easy. Powering over 3 million editors, chances are, you're typing in Tiptap every day already.

Knowledge

Code your editorwith everything you need

Learn how to build professional editors and get guidance, insights, and access to all the essentials in our docs and blog.

Release notes

Jun 6, 2025

Tiptap’s new pricing model is live

Pricing
Jun 6, 2025

We’re open-sourcing more of Tiptap

Editor
Jun 4, 2025

Introducing the Tiptap AI Agent

Content AI

Developer's
launchpad

Code with clarity: Explore comprehensive documentation and examples to jumpstart your journey with Tiptap.

